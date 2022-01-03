UCLA, UCI to Begin Winter Quarter Classes Remotely

Winter quarter classes begin Monday at UCLA and UC Irvine remotely for a planned two weeks in response to surging COVID-19 cases.

In a letter to the Bruin community sent Dec. 21, Michael J. Beck, administrative vice chancellor, and Megan McEvoy, an professor of immunology and molecular genetics, wrote that all students should still plan to return to campus no later than Jan. 9 to participate "in a robust COVID-19 testing program that will help keep our community healthier.''

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Faculty and staff will also participate in a testing regimen, wrote Beck and McEvoy, co-chairs of UCLA's COVID-19 Response and Recovery Task Force.

UC Irvine Chancellor Howard Gillman wrote in a campus message Dec. 21 that "while we recognize that change is a constant in this pandemic environment, we are committed to doing all we can to maintain in-person instruction for the remainder of the academic year. At the present time, however, we know it is not prudent to return to in-person instruction immediately after winter break.''

While classes at UC Irvine will be remote, "the campus will remain fully operational, with the same staffing policies we have followed for the past few months,'' Gillman wrote.

COVID vaccine booster shots are required for eligible students and staff.

UC Riverside began a planned two weeks of remote classes Monday in an attempt to reduce the likelihood of COVID-19 transmission on campus. The university expects "to return to our planned winter quarter modes of instruction the week of Jan. 17,'' Chancellor Kim Wilcox wrote in a letter to the campus community on Dec. 21.