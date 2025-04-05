UCLA's historic season comes to an end with 85-51 loss to UConn in NCAA semi-final

The Bruins' historic season came to an end Friday night.

The number one seeded UCLA Women's Basetball Team lost to the UConn Huskies 85-51 in the Final Four match up in Tampa, Florida.

Strong finished with 22 points and Fudd scored all of her 19 points in the first half for the second-seeded Huskies, who are one win away from their 12th national championship and first since the team won four straight from 2013-16 led by former great Breanna Stewart. The eight-year title drought is the longest for the Huskies since they won their first in 1995.

UConn will face defending champion South Carolina on Sunday for the title after the Gamecocks beat Texas 74-57 earlier Friday night. It’s a rematch of the 2022 championship game, which the Gamecocks won 64-49. The teams met in February and UConn shocked South Carolina with a 29-point road victory.

Bueckers finished with 16 points after topping 30 in each of the previous three games for the Huskies (36-3).

Star center Lauren Betts scored 26 points for the top-seeded Bruins (34-3).

UCLA women's basketball made two previous semifinal appearances in the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women championships in 1978 and 1979. The team won the AIAW National Championship in 1978.

UCLA has won 123 NCAA Championships, its most recent in December when the men’s water polo team captured its 13th NCAA title. UCLA ranks No. 2 in the nation in NCAA team championships behind Stanford, and just above No. 3 USC.