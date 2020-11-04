Decision 2020

UFC Hall of Fame Champ Tito Ortiz Prevails in a 15-Candidate Brawl for Huntington Beach City Council

The wide-open race in the coastal Orange County community fills three seats on the city council.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Mixed-martial arts fighter Tito Ortiz came out on top in a 15-candidate rumble for three seats on the Huntington Beach City Council.

  • HUNTINGTON BEACH CITY COUNCIL

    100% reporting

    • Tito Ortiz

      14%

      34,901

    • Dan Kalmick

      11%

      26,976

    • Natalie Moser

      11%

      26,641

    • Gracey Van Der Mark

      8%

      19,755

    • Oscar Rodriguez

      8%

      19,111

    • Brian Burley

      7%

      18,124

    • Matthew Harper

      7%

      17,372

    • Casey McKeon

      7%

      16,804

    • Jeff Morin

      6%

      14,532

    • William O'Connell

      6%

      14,485

    • Sonya Green

      4%

      9,663

    • Eric Silkenson

      4%

      8,696

    • John Briscoe

      3%

      8,243

    • Thomas Matthew Laparne

      3%

      7,206

    • Amory Hanson

      1%

      2,283

Ortiz, 45, was atop the field early Wednesday with 14 percent of the vote (34,901 votes). 

The conservative and vocal supporter of President Trump entered the fray in the seaside Orange County community after two incumbents announced they wouldn’t be running again and a third termed-out. Ortiz used “Make Huntington Beach Great Again” as a campaign slogan. 

The longtime UFC light heavyweight champion — aka the Huntington Beach Bad Boy — had significant name recognition in a crowded field. He made his UFC debut in 1997 and quickly ascended to become one of the sport’s biggest stars. 

President Trump 5 hours ago

What to Expect from the Trump Administration if He Wins Re-Election

Decision 2020 5 hours ago

Uber, Lyft Spend Big, Win in California Vote About Drivers

“People know where I came from, they know my views, they know what I stand for,” Ortiz said Monday night at an event hosted by Huntington Beach Awareness, the LA Times reported. “They’re mad at all of the politicians coming in here and doing what they’ve been doing for the last 10 years. It’s not working. Now it’s about the patriots stepping up and fighting for what’s theirs, and this is ours. I was born and raised here. I’m living the American Dream and I don’t want to lose it.”

Huntington Beach Planning Commissioner Dan Kalmick finished second. Natalie Moser, chairperson of the Huntington Beach Human Relations Task Force, was in third place.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2020Orange CountyHuntington BeachUFC
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us