coronavirus

UK Approves Janssen Single-Dose Covid Vaccine for Use

By Chloe Taylor, CNBC

Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

LONDON — The U.K.'s medicines regulator on Friday approved Janssen's single-dose Covid-19 vaccine for use.

Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said in a statement that doses were expected to be available in the U.K. later this year.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The British government has secured 20 million doses of the Janssen vaccine to be rolled out nationwide.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

LA County 6 hours ago

Over 1,500 Workers to Potentially Strike USC-Run Hospitals and Clinics in June

Los Angeles Dodgers 7 hours ago

Dodgers Outlast Rival Giants 4-3 in Homer-Filled Contest

Earlier this year, the vaccine was found to be 67% effective in preventing infections and 85% effective in preventing severe cases of Covid-19 and hospitalizations.

Janssen is a pharmaceutical company of Johnson & Johnson.

Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Health & ScienceUnited KingdomJohnson & Johnson
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us