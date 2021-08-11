Santa Barbara County

Unarmed Minuteman Missile Successfully Launches From Vandenberg Space Force Base

unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile
Vandenberg Space Force Base

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was successfully launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base early Wednesday morning.

The event was part of an operational test launch program to validate and verify the safety, security, effectiveness, and readiness of the weapon system, according to Air Force Global Strike Command.

"Tonight’s success is due to the hard work and dedication of Guardians and Airmen from across Team Vandenberg whose contributions are vital to our nation’s security,” said Space Delta 30 commander Col. Robert Long who was the launch decision authority. “These test launches verify the accuracy and reliability of the ICBM weapon system, providing valuable data to ensure a continued safe, secure and effective nuclear deterrent.”

This article tagged under:

Santa Barbara CountyCaliforniaVandenberg Air Force Base
