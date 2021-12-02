North Hollywood

Underground Explosion Shatters Windows at North Hollywood Apartment

Windows were shattered at the three-story apartment building.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An explosion in an underground electrical vault damaged an apartment building Thursday morning in North Hollywood.

The explosion was reported below a 32,000-square foot apartment building in the 5600 block of North Farmdale Avenue. At least one unit's windows were damaged in the blast at the three-story building.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"The forceful blast, heard over a wide area, as well as concrete debris from the electrical vault's lid, caused damage to the eve line of the structure and broke multiple apartment windows," the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

No injuries were reported. 

Local

Local news from across Southern California

101 Freeway 1 hour ago

‘Dangerous, Stupid and Illegal': CHP Pulls Over Go-Kart for Stunt on LA's 101 Freeway

Traffic 3 hours ago

Multi-Car Crash Closes Part of 5 Freeway in San Fernando Valley

Firefighters said it appears the explosion happened in an underground electrical vault. Aerial video appeared to show a vault cover dislodged by the blast.

A utility crew and building safety inspectors were on their way to the scene.

This article tagged under:

North Hollywood
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us