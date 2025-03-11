Undocumented El Monte mother who cares for sick daughter can be released on bond

A judge approved bond Tuesday for an El Monte mother, who cares for a daughter with cancer, after she was taken into immigration custody last month.

Yolanda Perez, 50, was taken into custody on Feb. 24. Last week, she saw a judge for her first immigration hearing, during which her attorney filed a request for a hearing to determine if Perez could be released on bond.

On Tuesday morning, a judge approved bond for Perez, who was expected to be released within hours.

Xitlali Tejeda, her 20-year-old daughter, traveled from El Monte to San Diego on Thursday morning for the initial hearing, but the proceedings lasted just a few minutes and were over before Tejeda made it inside.

“She means everything to me. She’s like my right hand,” said Tejeda, who relied on her mom as her primary caretaker as she went through chemo treatments. “She cooks for me. She does everything for me. Changes me. She showers me. She’s there for me. She doesn’t leave me alone. If I’m in the living room, she comes with me. If I’m in the room, she lays with me. She just never leaves my side.”

Yolanda was arrested outside her El Monte home in February as immigration agents targeted her son Johnathan, who is also undocumented but had multiple non-violent convictions for drug possession

David Acalin, the family's attorney, said Johnathan did his time and went to rehab.

“It's literally a life and death situation,” Acalin said. “The daughter is gravely ill. She needs the mother as her full-time caretaker to take her to her doctors, to the treatments.”

Perez had a misdemeanor charge from 20 years ago for shoplifting. Acalin said she stole food to eat.

“Clearly this person is not a national security risk or a danger to society,” said Acalin. “In criminal court, this is the equivalent of a bad speeding ticket.”

Acalin said she paid a fine and restitution and the case was closed years ago.

Another hearing in the case is scheduled for March 20.