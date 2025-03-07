Undocumented El Monte mother faces judge, sees sick daughter from detention center

For the first time since being taken into immigration custody on Feb. 24, 50-year-old Yolanda Perez saw a judge for her first immigration hearing and had an opportunity to see her sick daughter, who is battling cancer.

“She means everything to me. She’s like my right hand,” said Xitlali Tejeda, her 20-year-old daughter who relied on her mom as her primary caretaker as she went through chemo treatments.

“She cooks for me. She does everything for me. Changes me. She showers me. She’s there for me. She doesn’t leave me alone,” she continued through tears. “If I’m in the living room, she comes with me. If I’m in the room, she lays with me. She just never leaves my side.”

Tejeda traveled from El Monte to San Diego on Thursday morning for the hearing, but the proceedings lasted just a few minutes and were over before Tejeda made it inside.

Her mother’s attorney filed a request for a hearing to determine if Perez could be released on bond. The judge scheduled the next hearing in her case for March 20, with that bond hearing to be held sometime in the interim.

“It's literally a life and death situation,” Acalin said. “The daughter is gravely ill. She needs the mother as her full-time caretaker to take her to her doctors, to the treatments.”

Yolanda was arrested outside her El Monte home as immigration agents targeted her son Johnathan, who is also undocumented but had multiple non-violent convictions for drug possession

Acalin said Johnathan did his time and went to rehab.

Yolanda had a misdemeanor charge from 20 years ago for shoplifting. Acalin said she stole food to eat.

“Clearly this person is not a national security risk or a danger to society,” said Acalin. “In criminal court, this is the equivalent of a bad speeding ticket.”

Acalin said she paid a fine and restitution and the case was closed years ago.

“Never had a problem before, never had a problem since.”

But it could haunt her now as she asks to be released to care for her daughter, who just learned her work’s health insurance was cut off and chemo was put on hold.

“Love you,” said Xitali to her mother over a video call outside the detention center. “Love you too, mommy,” responded Yolanda.

The El Monte mother is praying for the day she’ll be released to take care of her daughter.

“My daughter needs me outside,” said Yolanda.

“I hope they find it in their hearts to let her go and be with me,” said Xitali.