Unified access pass created for PCH burn area

Officials announced today that a new, unified access pass is available for areas of Pacific Coast Highway that were restricted after the Palisades Fire.

The new pass is reserved for residents, businesses, essential workers, contractors and school and Metro buses.

It will include the logos of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters, the city of Los Angeles and Supervisor Lindsey Horvath's Office.

All original passes previously issued will continue to be accepted.

The new passes will be distributed beginning Tuesday on the following schedule:

Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Disaster Recovery Center, UCLA Research Park West, 10850 W. Pico Blvd.

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., SMC-Malibu Campus Interpretive Center, 23555 Civic Center Way.

Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Malibu City Hall, Multipurpose Room, 23825 Stuart Ranch Road.

No pass centers are open on Sundays.