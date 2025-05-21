LAX

United Airlines flight bound for LAX returns to Honolulu due to ‘security issue'

Concerns over a message on a lavatory mirror led to an overnight return to Hawaii for United Airlines Flight 1169.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Getty

A United Airlines flight bound for Los Angeles returned to Honolulu early Wednesday morning after what federal authorities described as a security issue.

In a statement, the FAA said United Airlines Flight 1169 was heading to LAX when it returned to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu around 1:35 a.m. local time on Wednesday. Details about the security issue were not immediately available.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

In a statement, United Airlines said the security matter on the Boeing 777 with 339 passengers involved a message on a lavatory mirror. Passengers were rebooked on a later flight.

"United flight 1169 from Honolulu to Los Angeles returned safely to Honolulu after a potential security concern was found written on a lavatory mirror," the airline said. "Law enforcement met the aircraft, and a security sweep was conducted. We are rebooking customers on another flight to Los Angeles that departs later this evening."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Details about the message were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

LAXAir travel
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us