United Airlines flight bound for LAX returns to Honolulu due to ‘security issue'

A United Airlines flight bound for Los Angeles returned to Honolulu early Wednesday morning after what federal authorities described as a security issue.

In a statement, the FAA said United Airlines Flight 1169 was heading to LAX when it returned to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu around 1:35 a.m. local time on Wednesday. Details about the security issue were not immediately available.

In a statement, United Airlines said the security matter on the Boeing 777 with 339 passengers involved a message on a lavatory mirror. Passengers were rebooked on a later flight.

"United flight 1169 from Honolulu to Los Angeles returned safely to Honolulu after a potential security concern was found written on a lavatory mirror," the airline said. "Law enforcement met the aircraft, and a security sweep was conducted. We are rebooking customers on another flight to Los Angeles that departs later this evening."

Details about the message were not immediately available.