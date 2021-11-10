Universal Studios Hollywood Welcomes 300 Homeless Kids for “Day of Giving”

The 16th Annual “Day of Giving” event at Universal Studios Hollywood will welcome 300 homeless children from Operation School Bell for a day of fun at the theme park.

Operation School Bell (“OSB”) a service of the Assistance League® of Los Angeles. OSB provides more than 6,700 underserved elementary-age school children in LA Unified School District (LAUSD) with new school clothes and supplies, enhancing their self-esteem and chance to succeed.

Universal Studios Hollywood employees and volunteers will hand out an assortment of new clothing and school supplies from tennis shoes, uniforms and jackets to backpacks and books.

Kids will also get to enjoy a day in the park riding “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!,” “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” and embark on a behind-the-scenes look at how movies are made on the world-famous Studio Tour.



The inspirational “Day of Giving” event is a yearly Universal Studios Hollywood tradition designed to connect employees with diverse community organizations, many of which are beneficiaries of the company’s in-house philanthropic organization, Discover A Star Foundation. whose mission is to empower individuals and families to lead more productive and fulfilling lives. The day-long event will also support several other non-profit organizations across Los Angeles, including Covenant House, MEND Foodbank, The Foster Children’s Resource Center and Project Angel Food.

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.