Lockdown Lifted at West LA's University High School After Police Investigation

An unconfirmed report of a person with a rifle led to the lockdown.

By Jonathan Lloyd

University High School in West Los Angeles was locked down Wednesday morning for a police investigation.

Los Angeles police received unconfirmed reports that there was a man with a rifle on the campus in the 11800 block of Texas Avenue. One person was detained for questioning, according to City News Service.

The LAPD said there is no evidence of a shooting or a person with a gun.

Officers completed a search of the campus. All students and staff were accounted for and the lockdown was lifted late Wednesday morning.

