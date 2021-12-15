Unknown Sheen Investigated Half-Mile Offshore Near Bolsa Chica State Beach

The Coast Guard and California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response are responding to a report of an unknown sheen approximately a half-mile offshore near Bolsa Chica State Beach.
The sheen was reported to be 90-by-90 feet.
The source has not been determined.
Tonight they are attempting to take a look at the spill – weather permitting but likely will not have any answers because it is dark.
An overflight is scheduled for first light.
The news comes as a Texas oil company was indicted in an oil spill in nearby Huntington Beach in October.