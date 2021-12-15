Orange County

Unknown Sheen Investigated Half-Mile Offshore Near Bolsa Chica State Beach

By Staff Reports

Mark Rightmire | MediaNews Group | Orange County Register via Getty Images

The Coast Guard and California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response are responding to a report of an unknown sheen approximately a half-mile offshore near Bolsa Chica State Beach.

The sheen was reported to be 90-by-90 feet.

The source has not been determined.

Tonight they are attempting to take a look at the spill – weather permitting but likely will not have any answers because it is dark.

An overflight is scheduled for first light.

The news comes as a Texas oil company was indicted in an oil spill in nearby Huntington Beach in October.

