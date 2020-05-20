Orange County

Unlicensed Pilot Arrested After Stolen Plane Crashes Into Fence at Orange County Airport

A 32-year-old West Covina man was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and the theft of an aircraft. His name wasn't immediately released.

By Associated Press

Gil Leyvas

A stolen plane crashed into a fence at the Fullerton Municipal Airport on Wednesday afternoon and the unlicensed pilot was arrested, police said.

Only minor damage occurred when the Cessna 172S overshot the runway while landing and hit a fence, Sgt. Eric Bridges told the Orange County Register.

The plane was stolen earlier from the Chino Airport a few miles away in San Bernardino County, police said.

“We called the owner and asked if he was missing a plane, and he said ‘no’ at first,” Bridges said. “He thought it was still sitting at the airport where he left it.”

It wasn't immediately clear how he managed to take the plane, police said.

