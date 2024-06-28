4 killed when chase driver in stolen Hyundai collides with Mustang in Upland

Four people were killed in a pursuit crash Friday that left cars mangled and debris scattered at an Upland intersection.

A Ford Mustang at the scene near 16th Street and Mountain Avenue had significant front-end damage. A heavily damaged Hyundai that broke into several parts ended up on a grassy embankment next to the road.

The chase began at about 2 a.m. when a deputy in Rancho Cucamonga attempted a traffic stop on the Hyundai driver for possible DUI. The driver failed to pull over, the sheriff's department said. The chase entered Upland, where the 2018 Hyundai was traveling west on 16th Street when it collided with a Ford Mustang heading north on Mountain Avenue.

The Hyundai slammed into a traffic light pole and broke apart.

"The suspect vehicle ended up in three separate parts, and four occupants were pronounced deceased at the scene," said San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department PIO Gloria Huerta.

A juvenile, possibly 13 years old, was ejected from the Hyundai, which was reported stolen in Fontana, authorities said. The boy was hospitalized, but details about his injuries were not immediately available.

A loaded firearm was found in the Hyundai, authorities said.

Two people in the Mustang also were hospitalized.

