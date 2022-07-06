Upland Police Search for Restaurant Burglar Caught on Camera

Upland police are searching for the person who broke into a local restaurant Tuesday night.

The owner of Fuego Cravings on East Foothill Boulevard says the thief got away with close to $5,000 in cash, and damaged equipment inside the restaurant.

Security camera footage from inside the restaurant shows the thief popping out part of a window from the storefront, then climbing inside the building and moving around the premises.

The thief appears to be wearing a hoodie, sweatpants and sneakers as they walk around and rummage through drawers.

The owner is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.