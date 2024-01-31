Upland police still seeking answers nearly 2 years after Upland musician's murder

It’s been almost two years since Malik McGee was shot and killed after walking out of a hookah lounge.

“Life has been just horrible, and I have emotions that I never had before,” said McGee’s mother, Shawna Frazier.

Frazier said her son had a passion for music, which took the 23-year-old to the stage of the Lava Lounge on Foothill Boulevard and Mulberry Avenue in Upland on July 24, 2022. Upland police said surveillance video near the venue captured an armed man scouting three different locations until he fired multiple shots at McGee when he walked out.

“The video is black and white. It shows a light hooded sweatshirt and sash in the front that can hold a weapon or nine-millimeter style rifle,” said Upland Police Detective Steven Wyno.

McGee was able to get to his car and drive off, but while injured, he crashed into a nearby center median. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital, but he died a short time later. Almost two years later, detectives said the case has turned cold.

“We know there was a large number of people there who saw what happened. They witnessed the suspect and saw a car leaving,” said Upland Police Chief Marcelo Blanco.

McGee had just finished college and started medical school when he was killed, according to his mother. She said he was also known to help others achieve their goals.

As Frazier continues to grieve, she hopes whoever shot her son comes forward.

“They took a one-of-a-kind person away from me and this world. He did a lot for me as a mom. Things I never got to accomplish or do,” added Frazier.

Detectives believe the shooting was targeted and may have connections to the music industry.