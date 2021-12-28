California Oil Spill

US Coast Guard Reports Oil Clean Up Done, Shoreline Back to Normal Condition

"The spill response will now enter a transition period," the U.S. Coast Guard said.

By City News Service

The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday announced that Southern California shoreline segments affected by an oil spill have been returned to their original condition.

"The spill response will now enter a transition period; the Unified Command will monitor tar ball and oiling incidents along with associated sampling results to determine the source of the oil," according to a statement released by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The United Command consisted of the U.S. Coast Guard, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response (CDFF-OSPR), the County of Orange, the County of San Diego and the Responsible Party.

"Once the Unified Command determines the transition period should end, the response will officially conclude and the U.S. Coast Guard and CDFW-OSPR will return to their standard pollution response posture as natural resource trustees," according to the statement.

oil sheen Dec 26

Officials Say Pipeline the Source of Oil Sheen Off Bolsa Chica State Beach

Huntington Beach Oil Spill Nov 30

Fishing Allowed to Resume Along Stretch of Orange County Coast Near Oil Spill

Huntington Beach Nov 21

Authorities Monitoring, But Oil Sheen Spotted Off Huntington Beach Likely Not New Spill

The multi-agency response began on Oct. 2, after reports of an oil release began impacting Southern California.

The U.S. Coast Guard urged the public to report any sizable sightings of oil or oily debris by contacting the National Response Center Hotline at 800-424-8802.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

California Oil SpillHuntington BeachHuntington Beach Oil SpillU.S. Coast Guard
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us