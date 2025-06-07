US Rep. Jimmy Gomez, immigration advocates demand transperancy from DHS and ICE

U.S. Representative Jimmy Gomez and members of the California Congressional Delegation spoke outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building Saturday morning.

The lawmakers were joined by immigration advocates, demanding transparency and immediate accountability from the Department of Homeland Security and ICE.

A civil rights group is demanding a full investigation after reports that as many as 200 immigrants are being detained in downtown Los Angeles.

Several witnesses told our sister station Telemundo 52 that their family members are being held without any explanation.

These were people who were going to routine, scheduled immigration appointments and never left the building.

According to the civil rights group LULAC, the League of United Latin American Citizens, sources from within the federal courthouse say up to 200 undocumented immigrants were in ICE custody in downtown LA as of Tuesday.

LULAC’s CEO, Juan Proano, is warning others who have similar scheduled immigration appointments to still show up and have a well versed lawyer with them.

"Some civil rights are really being tested as far as they possibly can," Proano said. "Just be as informed, make sure that you have proper legal counsel when you go in. And also make sure that you have a plan in case you actually are potentially detained."