Tustin

US Secret Service held at gunpoint in Orange County while President Biden was in town

The president had held a fundraiser with Hollywood A-listers an hour before the robbery.

By Conan Nolan and Jacob Wheeler

NBC Universal, Inc.

A United States Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint in Tustin over the weekend shortly after President Joe Biden held a glitzy fundraiser in Southern California, police said.

The robbery took place at the Tustin Field residential community in Orange County at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Some of the agents' belongings were recovered near the area, according to the Tustin Police Department.

The off-duty agent fired his service weapon, but it was not immediately clear whether the suspect was hit.

An image of a 2004-2006 Silver Infinity FX35 vehicle was caught leaving the scene, police said.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Joe Biden Jun 15

Biden to attend star-studded fundraiser in downtown LA

Decision 2024 11 hours ago

Biden warns Trump could select two more Supreme Court justices if re-elected

U.S. Secret Service officials confirmed the incident to NBC News, adding that the agent was not injured in the incident. It’s unclear what the member’s assignment was Saturday night.

The armed robbery happened about an hour after President Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Hollywood celebrities gathered in downtown Los Angeles to raise millions of dollars for the president’s reelection campaign.

Anybody with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Tustin Police department.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Tustin
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us