USC Mourns Alumni Ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe After Assassination

The University of Southern California was mourning proud Trojan, Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, after the 67-year-old politician was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan.

“The Trojan Family is deeply saddened and shocked by the horrific shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe,” the school's president said in a statement.

Abe was making a campaign speech when a gunman opened fire from behind.

Abe was airlifted to a hospital in Nara, but his heart had stopped.

Japan has strict gun control laws, and the gun was homemade.

The terrifying shooting was captured on camera, and after Abe fell to the ground, guards immediately pounced on the accused shooter, Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan's navy.

Abe was Japan's longest serving prime minister.

I am stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened by the news that my friend Abe Shinzo, former Prime Minister of Japan, was shot and killed. He was a champion of the friendship between our people.



The United States stands with Japan in this moment of grief. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 8, 2022

USC said the last time Abe visited USC was in 2015, and the university shared images of a smiling Abe from that day.

USC

Abe was given a letterman jacket that day, with his named embroidered in bright Trojan golden yellow.

Abe had taken three semesters at USC from 1978-79 at the USC Sol Price School of Public Policy. He studied English, political science, international relations and history.

USC

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of Prime Minister Abe and all the people of Japan,” the school’s statement from USC President Carol L. Folt read.