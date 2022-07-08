Assassination of Shinzo Abe

USC Mourns Alumni Ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe After Assassination

Abe had taken three semesters at USC from 1978-79 at the USC Sol Price School of Public Policy. He studied English, political science, international relations and history. 

By Heather Navarro

USC

The University of Southern California was mourning proud Trojan, Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, after the 67-year-old politician was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan.

 “The Trojan Family is deeply saddened and shocked by the horrific shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe,” the school's president said in a statement.

Abe was making a campaign speech when a gunman opened fire from behind.

Abe was airlifted to a hospital in Nara, but his heart had stopped.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Shinzo Abe 49 mins ago

Homemade Guns Are Seized in Raid on Abe Shooting Suspect's Home, Police Say

Shinzo Abe 17 hours ago

Ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Assassinated at Campaign Event

Japan has strict gun control laws, and the gun was homemade. 

The terrifying shooting was captured on camera, and after Abe fell to the ground, guards immediately pounced on the accused shooter, Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan's navy.

Abe was Japan's longest serving prime minister.

USC said the last time Abe visited USC was in 2015, and the university shared images of a smiling Abe from that day.

USC
The Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe tries on a letterman jacket presented to him by USC President C. L. Max Nikias as a gift during his visit to the University of Southern California, Saturday, May 2, 2015, in Los Angeles. USC Photos/Gus Ruelas

Abe was given a letterman jacket that day, with his named embroidered in bright Trojan golden yellow.

Abe had taken three semesters at USC from 1978-79 at the USC Sol Price School of Public Policy. He studied English, political science, international relations and history. 

USC
The Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe tries on a letterman jacket presented to him by USC President C. L. Max Nikias as a gift during his visit to the University of Southern California, Saturday, May 2, 2015, in Los Angeles. USC Photos/Gus Ruelas

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of Prime Minister Abe and all the people of Japan,” the school’s statement from USC President Carol L. Folt read.

This article tagged under:

Assassination of Shinzo AbeSouthern CaliforniaUSCUniversity of Southern CaliforniaShinzo Abe
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us