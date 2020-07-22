USC Assistant Professor Nominated to NASA Post

President Donald Trump announced his intent Wednesday to nominate Greg Autry, an assistant professor of clinical entrepreneurship at USC, to be chief financial officer of NASA.

Autry researches and teaches technology commercialization at USC and also teaches graduate courses in space entrepreneurship for the International Space University Center for Space Entrepreneurship at the Florida Institute of Technology.

In addition, Autry directs the Pacific Commercial Spaceflight Initiative within the Aldrin Space Institute at the Florida technology institute. He chairs the Safety Working Group on the Commercial Space Transportation Advisory Committee with the Federal Aviation Administration's Office of Commercial Space Transportation.

He is also the vice president for Space Development at the National Space Society and has published extensively on space policy and the business of space development. Autry previously served on the NASA Agency Review Team and as the White House Liaison at the nation's space agency.

He holds an MBA and a postgraduate degree from the Paul Merage School of Business at UC Irvine, as well as an undergraduate degree from Cal Poly Pomona.