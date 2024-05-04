As the University of Southern California (USC) prepares to host tens of thousands of visitors for the 2024 commencement ceremonies amid the ongoing campus protest, the president of the university vowed to enforce the student code and the rule of law.

Carol Folt released an open letter to the USC community Friday, saying the university has “initiated disciplinary processes for individuals who have violated” the school’s policies and the law.

“When laws and policies that apply to everyone are repeatedly and flagrantly violated -- there must be consequences,” Folt said.

It’s not clear how many of the pro-Palestinian protesters who clashed with police and campus security officers were students.

“Let me be absolutely clear,'' Folt wrote in the letter. “Free speech and assembly do not include the right to obstruct equal access to campus, damage property, or foment harassment, violence, and threats. Nor is anyone entitled to obstruct the normal functions of our university, including commencement.”

USC also released a last-minute plan to host a “Trojan Family Graduate Celebration” event for graduates at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, May 9.

The university said because the Coliseum was already booked for other events, the school wasn't able to reserve it for the main stage ceremony, but it managed to get limited access to the venue for the newly scheduled event.

Students will be able to obtain up to six tickets to the event, which will feature drone shows, fireworks and surprise performances, according to the school.