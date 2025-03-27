Trump Administration

USC eliminates diversity, equity and inclusion as one of its values

Instead, the university said it’s “broadening” its tenet by calling it "community."

By Helen Jeong

USC tuition hike
Getty Images

The University of Southern California Thursday announced that it’s no longer using the term “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion,” citing “disagreements” surrounding the phrase and its interpretations.

Instead, the university said it’s “broadening” the initiative by naming it “community” to comply with the Department of Education’s federal guidance on DEI.

The department sent a letter last month to school districts and universities, urging them to eliminate programs that promote DEI so they do not risk losing federal funding. The federal agency said DEI initiatives at schools perpetuate discriminations against race and ethnicity.

USC’s letter to students and staffers acknowledged the federal guidance while highlighting its “commitment to diversity in thoughts and background.”

“The term ‘DEI’ has evolved to encompass so many interpretations as it has increasingly become embroiled in broader cultural and political disagreements,” Andrew Guzman, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, said in the letter. “The value we place on ‘Community’ very clearly underscores our commitment to maintaining a campus culture in which every Trojan is valued, respected, and supported.”

The Department of Education also said it’s investigating more than 50 colleges for alleged racial discrimination as part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on DEI programs.

As the Trump administration also threatened to cancel federal contracts with public and private universities, USC this week implemented budget cuts and a staff hiring freeze.

This article tagged under:

Trump AdministrationUSC
