USC announced an expansion of in-stadium beer and wine sales on game days at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, as well as plans to open the campus and Exposition Park six hours before kickoff and requiring reservations for all on-campus tailgate parties.

“As we planned for the return of fans to the Coliseum in 2021, it was a priority to create an even greater game day experience than before the pandemic,” said USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn.

“We are excited about these enhancements, which ensure that attending a USC game at the Coliseum is a safe and enjoyable experience that matches our spectators' expectations in the Los Angeles marketplace. Moving forward, we will continue to evaluate this and every component of the game day experience so that we remain on the forefront of college athletics.”

According to a statement from the university, beer and wine will be available for public sale at select concession locations throughout the Coliseum. Fans 21 and older with valid identification can purchase up to two alcoholic beverages per transaction until the end of the third quarter.

Fans are expected to abide by the Coliseum's Fan Code of Conduct. Coliseum staff and security personnel are trained on responsible alcohol service and there will be increased vigilance of overconsumption of alcohol, binge-drinking and underage drinking. Alcohol may not be brought into the Coliseum, which enforces a clear bag policy. COVID-19 public health guidelines will continue to be monitored, and all plans were subject to change.

In recent years, alcohol has been available at the Coliseum only in the Scholarship Club Tower and in several club areas. It has also been sold at USC's Dedeaux Field during baseball games and in the Founders Club at the Galen Center during basketball games. Beer and wine sales at the Galen Center will also be expanded to include the public, beginning with the 2021-22 season.

The last time alcohol was available to the public at the Coliseum for USC football games was the 2004 season. The Los Angeles Rams sold alcohol throughout the venue while they played at the Coliseum from 2016-19 during construction of SoFi Stadium.

Last week, UCLA announced it would allow beer and wine sales at home games at the Rose Bowl, where it had been banned since 1989. More than half of Power Five schools sell alcohol to the public at football games, including the majority of Pac-12 schools.

According to data reviewed by USC from various college and professional teams, expanding in-stadium alcohol sales to the public and instituting accompanying guardrails increase the probability of responsible drinking and fan behavior by cutting back on dangerous levels of alcohol consumption at pre-game tailgating.

Opening campus and Exposition Park six hours before football kickoff also aligns with the industry standard, according to the university.

On-campus tailgate reservations can be made at gameday.usc.edu.

The Trojan Family Game Day Experience family-friendly programmed space will be expanded to all of Alumni Park.

USC's seven-game 2021 home schedule consists of games against UCLA, Stanford, Utah, Arizona, BYU, Oregon State and San Jose State. Single-game tickets will be available in late August for all home games except UCLA.