USC Extends Pause on Football, Men's Water Polo Workouts After Another Positive Test

USC announced Monday it is extending the pause on workouts in football and men's water polo until at least Sept. 8 after an additional athlete tested positive for the coronavirus.

The most recent positive result came in a test conducted Friday.

USC has not specified what sport any of its athletes who have tested positive participate in.

The workouts will be paused pending results of two additional full rounds of COVID-19 testing Monday and Friday. USC will now conduct COVID-19 testing of all student-athletes twice weekly.

USC announced Wednesday it was pausing workouts in football and men's water polo until at least Monday after eight players on those teams tested positive for COVID-19 through the weekly surveillance testing program.

All athletes who tested positive were isolated. Contact tracing indicates that the virus was contracted off campus as a result of increased community spread and not via any on-campus or training activities, university officials said.

Under Pac-12 Conference and public health guidelines, all USC workouts are outdoors and non-contact.

Workouts in USC's other Phase 1, 2 and 3 sports of men's and women's basketball, women's volleyball and women's soccer have not been affected and continue as planned.

USC announced Thursday 104 new cases among its entire student body over the previous four days, with the spread primarily attributed to gatherings of students at off-campus housing.