Coroner identifies man killed in stabbing at USC's Greek Row during car break-ins

Authorities have identified the man killed Monday night in a stabbing that stemmed from an altercation at USC's Greek Row that involved a 19-year-old university student.

Xavier Cerf, 27, died at the scene in the 700 block of West 28th Street, east of University Avenue. The man, who investigators said appeared to be homeless, was found with stab wounds in an alley outside a fraternity house.

USC student Ivan Gallegos was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the stabbing.

Police said Gallegos apparently saw someone breaking into cars in the neighborhood and confronted Cerf. LAPD interim Chief Dominic Choi told the Police Commission Tuesday morning that the man allegedly told the student he had a gun before the stabbing.

"The person reporting advised that he confronted the suspect, and the suspect told him he had a gun," Choi said, adding that the man ran from the scene into the nearby alley

Gallegos, who was arrested at the scene without incident, was being held on $2 million bail, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and jail records. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney. Jail records did not indicate an initial court date.

Although USC is let out for summer, some students said they remain at their fraternity and sorority houses.