USC is among 4 Southland colleges warned of need to protect Jewish students

USC and two other colleges in Los Angeles County and Chapman University in Orange County were among 60 colleges warned by the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights of potential enforcement actions if they do not protect Jewish students on campus.

Pomona College and Santa Monica College also received letters informing them of their need to fulfill their obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act which prohibits any institution receiving federal funds from discriminating on the basis of race, color, and national origin, including uninterrupted access to campus facilities and educational opportunities, the department announced Monday.

National origin includes shared Jewish ancestry “The department is deeply disappointed that Jewish students studying on elite U.S. campuses continue to fear for their safety amid the relentless antisemitic eruptions that have severely disrupted campus life for more than a year. University leaders must do better,” said Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in a statement.

“U.S. colleges and universities benefit from enormous public investments funded by U.S. taxpayers. That support is a privilege and it is contingent on scrupulous adherence to federal antidiscrimination laws.”

Santa Monica College issued a statement to City News Service Monday night saying ``the U.S. Department of Education opened three investigations concerning allegations of antisemitism at Santa Monica College. The college responded to Case No. 09-24-2053, on Jan. 8, 2024 with a supplemental response on March 11, 2024; to Case No. 09-24-2248 on July 8, 2024; and to Case No. 09-24-2438 on Nov. 18, 2024.

“In the college's responses, we outlined in great detail the college's full compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. We have not as yet received any determination from the Office of Civil Rights on any of these investigations.

“Santa Monica College remains committed to upholding a culture of inclusivity, where open dialog and respectful exchange of ideas can take place.

Through professional development, mental and emotional health support for the college community, and other measures, the college has sought to build bridges and ensure students and colleagues are aware of their rights.

“SMC stands against antisemitism, just as the college stands against all forms of discrimination and hate.”

Santa Monica College confirmed Monday night it has received the letter.

There was no immediate response to emails sent after the close of customary business hours to USC, Chapman University and Pomona College seeking comment.

USC was among 10 universities notified Feb. 28 by the Department of Justice that it will be visited by the Federal Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism following allegations “that the schools may have failed to protect Jewish students and faculty members from unlawful discrimination, in potential violation of federal law.”

USC issued a statement Feb. 28 saying it has “publicly and unequivocally denounced antisemitism in all its forms, and has taken strong actions to protect all of our students -- including members of our Jewish community -- from illegal discrimination of any kind. USC is proud to enroll one of the largest Jewish student bodies in the country, and we look forward to speaking with the Department of Justice about everything we have done to create a welcoming and non-discriminatory campus environment for all members of our community.”