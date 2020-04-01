USC Pacific Asia Museum to Hold Drive-Thru Donation Center

What to Know
- USC Pacific Asia Museum donation drive
- From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 4 at the USC PAM parking lot
- Donaions will be distributed to USC Verdugo Hills Hospital and the Keck Medical Center of USC
The USC Pacific Asia Museum doors may be shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they will hold a no contact drive-thru donation center to help the medical professionals on the front lines.
The donation center will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the USC Pacific Asia Museum parking lot located at 46 North Los Robles Avenue.
Participating is as easy as pulling into the parking lot, rolling your car windows down and dropping the supplies off in their respective bins.
New and unused donations that will be accepted include:
- Masks
- Sanitizers
- Gloves
- Scrubs
- Gowns
- Shoe covers
- Face shields
- Goggles
- Ventilators
- Nasal testing swabs
- Viral testing kits
- Powered air-purifying respirators
- Powered air-purifying respirators hoods
Donations will be delivered directly to USC Verdugo Hills Hospital and the Keck Medical Center of USC.