USC Pacific Asia Museum to Hold Drive-Thru Donation Center

What to Know USC Pacific Asia Museum donation drive

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 4 at the USC PAM parking lot

Donaions will be distributed to USC Verdugo Hills Hospital and the Keck Medical Center of USC

The USC Pacific Asia Museum doors may be shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they will hold a no contact drive-thru donation center to help the medical professionals on the front lines.

The donation center will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the USC Pacific Asia Museum parking lot located at 46 North Los Robles Avenue.

Participating is as easy as pulling into the parking lot, rolling your car windows down and dropping the supplies off in their respective bins.

New and unused donations that will be accepted include:

Masks

Sanitizers

Gloves

Scrubs

Gowns

Shoe covers

Face shields

Goggles

Ventilators

Nasal testing swabs

Viral testing kits

Powered air-purifying respirators

Powered air-purifying respirators hoods

Donations will be delivered directly to USC Verdugo Hills Hospital and the Keck Medical Center of USC.