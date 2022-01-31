USC reopened indoor athletic events to full capacity and regular seating and ticketing procedures Monday, following limitations prompted by surging COVID-19 numbers.

The school's announcement came one week after in-person classes resumed. The semester began with an extended run of remote instruction.

All COVID protocols -- including updated mask guidelines and vaccination requirements -- remain in place, USC said.

"We appreciate the patience and understanding our fans demonstrated as we phased the return of fans back to our indoor events in alignment with the university's resumption of in-person instruction,'' Athletic Director Mike Bohn said in a statement.

"We look forward to packing the house at Galen Center for our remaining home games this season. We have a lot to play for over the next few months, and we are counting on the passionate support of the Trojan Family.''

The next event at the Galen Center will be Wednesday's 7 p.m. men's volleyball match against UC San Diego. The Trojans' men's basketball team next plays a home game on Feb. 12, hosting UCLA.

Remote classes began Jan. 10, and were originally set to return to in-person instruction on Jan. 18 -- the Tuesday after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

But USC Provost Charles F. Zukoski and Chief Health Officer Dr. Sarah Van Orman opted to extend the remote learning period, with in-person instruction resuming Jan. 24.

All faculty, students and staff who are eligible are required to receive COVID booster shots. Everyone on campus will also be required to wear medical-grade face coverings instead of cloth masks.

UCLA, which also began classes remotely this month, returned to in-person instruction Monday.