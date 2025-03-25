Worldwide musical icon and Southern California native Snoop Dogg will be the USC Marshall School of Business commencement speaker for the class of 2025, the university announced Tuesday.

USC Marshall School for Business has named Snoop Dogg as its commencement speaker. The entertainment icon, entrepreneur, and philanthropist will address the Class of 2025 on Saturday, May 17 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.https://t.co/moZR6LXuT5 — USC Marshall School of Business (@USCMarshall) March 25, 2025

“I am deeply honored to join USC Marshall’s commencement in celebrating the remarkable achievements of these graduates,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement posted by USC. “Commencement is not just a milestone — it’s a launching point. It’s about stepping into your purpose, applying what you’ve learned, and making an impact that matters. I look forward to welcoming them into the next chapter of their journey as leaders, innovators, and change makers.”

Snoop Dogg has been spotted around the USC campus dating back to the early 2000s. A long-time fan, Snoop often stopped by football practice throughout the Pete Carol dynasty. More recently, he's been seen court side supporting star women's basketball guard Juju Watkins.

He’s also been featured in class, where he spoke to students about his career at Marshall in 2024. He was named the entrepreneur of the year by USC that same year.

During his musical career, Snoop released 21 studio albums with three No. 1 hits on the US Hot 100 Billboard, receiving 20 Grammy Award nominations in the process.

He purchased SoCal hallmark Death Row Records in 2022.

USC Marshall’s Commencement ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.