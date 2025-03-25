Music & Musicians

USC names Snoop Dogg as 2025 commencement speaker

Snoop was named ‘Entrepreneur Of The Year’ by USC Marshall in 2024.

By Benjamin Papp

LOS ANGELES – NOVEMBER 16: Rap music artist Snoop Dogg (C) greets members of the University of Southern California football team while filming the mtvU show “Stand In” on November 16, 2004 at the USC campus in Los Angeles, California. At left is USC head coach Pete Carroll. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images for MTV)

Worldwide musical icon and Southern California native Snoop Dogg will be the USC Marshall School of Business commencement speaker for the class of 2025, the university announced Tuesday.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“I am deeply honored to join USC Marshall’s commencement in celebrating the remarkable achievements of these graduates,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement posted by USC. “Commencement is not just a milestone — it’s a launching point. It’s about stepping into your purpose, applying what you’ve learned, and making an impact that matters. I look forward to welcoming them into the next chapter of their journey as leaders, innovators, and change makers.”

March Madness 18 hours ago

USC star JuJu Watkins tears ACL vs. Mississippi State, report says

sports Mar 14

Sony Music takes USC to court for $42 million in unlicensed music use

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Snoop Dogg has been spotted around the USC campus dating back to the early 2000s. A long-time fan, Snoop often stopped by football practice throughout the Pete Carol dynasty. More recently, he's been seen court side supporting star women's basketball guard Juju Watkins.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 23: (L-R) Chad Easterling, CEO of Obsidianworks, actor Michael B. Jordan, fashion designer Tracy Mills and rapper Snoop Dog attend the game between the USC Trojans and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Galen Center on November 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 23: (L-R) Chad Easterling, CEO of Obsidianworks, actor Michael B. Jordan, fashion designer Tracy Mills and rapper Snoop Dog attend the game between the USC Trojans and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Galen Center on November 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

He’s also been featured in class, where he spoke to students about his career at Marshall in 2024. He was named the entrepreneur of the year by USC that same year.

During his musical career, Snoop released 21 studio albums with three No. 1 hits on the US Hot 100 Billboard, receiving 20 Grammy Award nominations in the process.

He purchased SoCal hallmark Death Row Records in 2022.

USC Marshall’s Commencement ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

This article tagged under:

Music & MusiciansUSCUniversity of Southern California
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us