USC student identified as 1 of 3 killed in fiery Bay Area Cybertruck crash

A USC student was one of the three people killed in a fiery crash Wednesday involving a Tesla Cybertruck in the Bay Area, the university confirmed.

The student and two others died early Wednesday morning in Piedmont after the Cybertruck they were in became engulfed in flames in a crash. Authorities have not identified the victim, but friends who spoke with NBCLA identified the student as Soren Dixon, a biological science major at USC after attending Piedmont High School, according to his Linkedin page.

His roommate at USC posted a photo and tribute on Instagram, calling Dixon the "best friend you could every ask for."

Another person who was inside the truck was pulled out of the burning car and taken to a hospital in serious condition. Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.

"Our officers applied their fire extinguishers in an attempt to extinguish the flames, but the fire was too intense for the extinguishers to be effective," Piedmont police Chief Jeremy Bowers said.

The East Bay community's annual Turkey Trot run/walk on Thanksgiving Day included a moment of silence for the victims. The route passed the site of Wednesday's crash.

"I'd ask you to share a moment of silence for the families that are still healing," Mayor Jennifer Cavenaugh said Thursday morning before the Turkey Trot. "The families who are grieving who have lost their loved ones.

"There are no words that will bring these kids back to us, that will make this all OK. For families that have lost those who are so precious to them, there are now words to capture the depths of sorrow."

Those who knew the four college students involved said they were still in shock. Piedmont resident Pam Schwartz was a former soccer coach of one of the victims. She said most of the students have known each other since Kindergarten, NBC Bay Area reported.

"Everybody knew the families. Everybody knew the kids or of the kids," Piedmont resident Pam Schwartz said. "I had a daughter in the class of the kids, so it was particularly meaningful to come together and run.

"They were well known. They were always in the town newspaper because they were athletes. Everyone knew the kids. I think we are going to feel it for a long time and we are going to be there for the families for a long time. So I feel like that the community is going to come together and has already come together."