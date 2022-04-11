University of Southern California

University of Southern California Sues YouTubers Over Pranks

In the latest incident, on March 29, Kanevsky and Bai interrupted a lecture on the Holocaust while pretending to be “a member of the Russian Mafia” and Hugo Boss, a known manufacturer of Nazi uniforms during World War II, according to court documents.

By Associated Press

A skateboarder commutes at the University of Southern California.
Getty

What to Know

    The University of Southern California is suing two YouTube performers who the school says created panic after barging into classrooms to film prank videos for their channels.

    Court documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times claim the pair caused “terror and disruption” during three “classroom takeover incidents” in the university's Mark Taper Hall of Humanities.

    The YouTubers, Ernest Kanevsky and Yuguo Bai, are not USC students. They could not be reached for comment Monday, and it was unclear whether they have attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

    Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

    Britney Spears 58 mins ago

    Britney Spears Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Fiance Sam Asghari

    celebrity splits 5 hours ago

    Johnny Depp and Ex-Wife Amber Heard Face Off in Defamation Trial

    Santa Monica 46 mins ago

    USPS Suspends Service in Santa Monica Neighborhood Due to Assaults and Threats

    A judge on Friday issued a temporary restraining order banning the pair from USC's downtown Los Angeles campus.

    In the latest incident, on March 29, Kanevsky and Bai interrupted a lecture on the Holocaust while pretending to be “a member of the Russian Mafia” and Hugo Boss, a known manufacturer of Nazi uniforms during World War II, according to court documents.

    Students ran from the classroom — in some cases tripping over seats and leaving behind laptops and backpacks — in an attempt to flee “what reasonably appeared to them as a credible threat of imminent classroom violence,” the court filing says.

    The university's lawyers said the pair's conduct “amounts to both a public and private nuisance" that caused students to experience fear and emotional distress.

    In September, Kanevsky, Bai and an associate entered a data science lecture and allegedly used physical intimidation to force the professor out of the classroom before taking over the lectern and subjecting the students to “insults and demeaning behavior,” court documents say.

    In addition to the restraining order, the suit seeks unspecified compensatory damages, along with attorneys’ fees and other related costs.

    Kanevsy’s YouTube channel has more than 111,000 subscribers and his videos have received more than 8.3 million views, the Times reported. The channel features prank videos at universities, in gyms and restaurants, on the beach and in other locations.

    Copyright AP - Associated Press

    This article tagged under:

    University of Southern CaliforniaSouthern CaliforniaYouTubeUSC
    Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
    Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
    Contact Us