USC To Hold Classes Online For Three Days As A Test Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak

By City News Service

GettyImages

Classes at USC will be held online Wednesday through Friday so the school can test its "technical capabilities" as a precaution if the coronavirus continues to spread through California, the school announced Friday.

There were no known cases of coronavirus at USC as of Friday evening, but the university is taking the precaution after California and Los Angeles County declared states of emergency, according to Charles F. Zukoski, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.

"Our university must be nimble and flexible in the event that we need to make any further changes to the semester," Zukoski said. "We need to test our technical capabilities to ensure academic continuity in an online environment should there be a disruption."

All classes will be online during those three days, but the university will remain fully functional, according to Zukoski. Dorms, dining halls, offices, libraries, health centers, and recreation and athletic facilities will be open as normal.

"We will continue to follow the guidance of our health experts and we will take every step possible to ensure the wellbeing of our students, faculty, and staff," Zukoski said.

