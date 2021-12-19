USC Basketball

USC's Basketball Game Against Oklahoma State Canceled Due To COVID Issues

The game will not be rescheduled, and is one of many changes made due to COVID-19 issues within college sports in recent weeks.

By City News Service

The USC men's basketball game against Oklahoma State, scheduled for Tuesday in Oklahoma City, has been canceled due to confirmed COVID-19 cases within the Trojans program, USC announced Sunday.

The game will not be rescheduled.

"USC's priority is the health and well-being of its student-athletes and everyone associated with its men's basketball program. Accordingly, USC's team activities have been paused, and the status of future games is to be determined," the school said in a statement Sunday morning.

COVID-19 is wreaking havoc with the Southland's college basketball teams.

The UCLA men's basketball game vs. Cal Poly scheduled for Wednesday at Pauley Pavilion was canceled due to COVID-19 developments within the Bruins program and will not be rescheduled.

Last week, the Bruins' game against North Carolina that had been planned for Saturday in Las Vegas, and Wednesday's scheduled game against Alabama State at Pauley Pavilion were both called off.

UCLA's team-related activities have been paused, and the status of future games is still to be determined.

The UCLA women's basketball team's scheduled games against Ohio State on Sunday and Cal State Bakersfield on Tuesday will not be played as scheduled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bruins' program.

The women's team also had its team-related activities paused, and the status of future games is to be determined.

Long Beach State's men's basketball game against La Sierra was also canceled Saturday due to COVID-19 protocols within the LBSU program, the school announced. The game will not be rescheduled. It had been scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at the Walter Pyramid.

