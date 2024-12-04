The University of Southern California, the school with the largest international student body in the state, is urging those attending the school on student visas to return to the U.S. before President-elect Donald Trump takes office for the second time.

As the university begins the winter recess on Dec. 19 through Jan. 12, some of the foreign students with the F-1 and J-1 visas at USC may opt to visit their home countries. But with uncertainties surrounding the second Trump administration's immigration policies, USC advised that traveling students return to the U.S. before Jan. 13 to “avoid any challenges “ and be physically present in the country before the spring semester begins.

The university also urged foreign students to keep their re-entry documentations handy when traveling.

It’s estimated USC has more than 17,000 international students, who make up more than a quarter of the student population.

China is the country from which most USC international students come as nearly 6,000 were enrolled in the fall semester of 2024, followed by India and South Korea.

USC said its international student group represents more than 130 countries.

Trump is scheduled to be sworn in for the second time on Jan. 20.

The president-elect made immigration a central focus of his campaign with proposals for mass deportations and other policies that mirror the “Remain in Mexico” program.

While it’s not clear how the second Trump administration’s policies will impact international students on student visas, Trump implemented a Muslim travel ban, restricting visa issuance to several Muslim countries as well as Venezuela and North Korea.

In addition to announcing his plans to impose additional tariffs on imports from China, Trump had reportedly ranted about China in 2018, saying “almost every student that comes over to this country is a spy.”