Suspect and Victim Identified in Fatal Arlington Heights Nightclub Stabbing

Elaine Deleonguerrero, 34, of Camarillo was booked on suspicion of murder and was being held on $2 million bail, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

By City News Service

A Ventura County woman was in custody Monday for allegedly stabbing another woman to death at Catch One, a popular nightclub in the Arlington Heights area of Los Angeles.

The stabbing occurred about 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the club in the 4000 block of Pico Boulevard, near Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Rosario Cervantes said.

Elaine Deleonguerrero, 34, of Camarillo was booked on suspicion of murder and was being held on $2 million bail, according to the LAPD.

The victim was identified as Iman Wright, 23, of Lakewood, who died after being rushed to a hospital, according to the coroner's office. A motive for the killing was not immediately known.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

