USPS hosting job fairs in LA to hire for mail carrier, auto technician roles

Looking for a job? The United States Postal Service is hosting job fairs every Friday through the end of the month.

USPS is hiring for several positions that include mail carriers and automotive technicians, it announced on Thursday. Starting pay will depend on the position and whether it’s a part or full time role, with it beginning $18.22 to $34.16 per hour.

The in-person job fairs will provide opportunity to ask questions about the application process and help interested individuals build a profile to apply for the agency. They will be held every Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 25; appointments will not be necessary.

The job fair will be held at USPS’s CA 5 District Office, which is located at 7001 S. Central Ave.

In order to apply for a role, click here.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and be able to pass a criminal background check. They must also be able to work holidays and weekends.