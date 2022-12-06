USPS Job Fairs Are Coming to Los Angeles. Here's When and Where

The first of 13 USPS job fairs in Los Angeles is scheduled for Tuesday as part of a 10-year Postal Service plan to hire 20,000 employees across the country.

The walk-in fairs throughout LA will continue through the end of December. The USPS is looking for applicants to fill both part- and full-time positions.

Human resources representatives will be at each site to help with benefit, qualification and application questions. Laptops also will be available for application submissions.

The United States Postal Service is actively recruiting for many positions that may be perfect for you. Whether full time, part time or seasonal positions, we have options available: https://t.co/PMmLLZ2CDD



And for tips on where and how to apply: https://t.co/J45huly6sD pic.twitter.com/pKILBiLZmv — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) November 29, 2022

When and where are the USPS job fairs in LA?

The job fairs begin Tuesday and continue through Dec. 29. Here is the schedule.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday: Los Angeles District Office at 7001 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday: Bellflower Post Office, 9835 Flower Street Bellflower

9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday: Gardena City Counsel, Nakaoka Community Center, 1670 W. 162nd, Street Gardena

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday: Pacific Palisades Post Office, 15243 La Cruz Drive, Pacific Palisades

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 13: Main Office Los Angeles District Office, 7001 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 14: San Pedro Post Office, 839 S. Beacon St., San Pedro

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 15: Rancho Park/West LA Post Office, 11270 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 20: Main Office Los Angeles District Office Hosting job fair for following post offices: Col Washington, Dockweiler, Hancock, Rimpau and Wagner, 7001 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 21: Palos Verdes Peninsula Post Office, 955 Deep Valley Drive, Palos Verdes

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 22: Bellflower Post Office, 9835 Flower St., Bellflower

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 27: Main Office Los Angeles District Office, 7001 S. Central Ave., Los Angeles

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 28: San Pedro Post Office, 839 S. Beacon St., San Pedro

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 29: Pacific Palisades Post Office, 15243 La Cruz Drive, Pacific Palisades

Starting pay for city carrier assistants is $19.33 per hour paid bi-weekly. Applications are accepted online.