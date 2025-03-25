USPS offers $150,000 reward for arrest of 3 suspected robbers

Federal authorities Tuesday offered $150,000 for new information leading to the arrest and conviction of three suspects wanted for robbing a Postal Service worker last week.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the federal law enforcement branch of the U.S. Postal Service, said the trio attempted to or has robbed mailmen in Sherman Oaks, Valley Village and Tarzana.

Surveillance video footage showed the suspects driving a newer model white Honda four-door sedan with “what appears to be custom rims,” the agency said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The three suspects are described as men between 5’7” and 6' 0" with dark-colored clothing and a face mask.

Authorities warned not to engage or attempt to apprehend the suspects personally nd report all information to U.S. Postal Inspection Services at 1-877-876-2455.