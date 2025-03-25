Sherman Oaks

USPS offers $150,000 reward for arrest of 3 suspected robbers

The trio of suspects targeted mail carriers in Sherman Oaks, Valley Village and Tarzana, officials said.

By Benjamin Papp

USPS
U.S. Postal Inspection Service

Federal authorities Tuesday offered $150,000 for new information leading to the arrest and conviction of three suspects wanted for robbing a Postal Service worker last week.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the federal law enforcement branch of the U.S. Postal Service, said the trio attempted to or has robbed mailmen in Sherman Oaks, Valley Village and Tarzana.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Surveillance video footage showed the suspects driving a newer model white Honda four-door sedan with “what appears to be custom rims,” the agency said.

New Jersey 5 hours ago

NJ mom, grandma accused of abusing kid with shock collar for dogs

pet adoption 45 mins ago

Pasadena Humane waives adoption fees as shelter struggles with post-wildfire influx

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
Surveillance video footage showed three suspects driving a newer model white Honda four-door sedan with “what appears to be custom rims,” officials said. U.S. Postal Inspection Service

The three suspects are described as men between 5’7” and 6' 0" with dark-colored clothing and a face mask.

Authorities warned not to engage or attempt to apprehend the suspects personally nd report all information to U.S. Postal Inspection Services at 1-877-876-2455.

This article tagged under:

Sherman OaksTarzanaValley Village
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us