Celebrity News

USPS to celebrate ‘Golden Girl' Betty White's Forever Stamp at LA Zoo  

The U.S. Postal Service hopes to honor Betty White’s commitment to animal welfare and the entertainment industry. 

By Sahana Patel

U.S. Postal Service

The iconic late actress and comedienne, Betty White, will be honored at local U.S. Postal Service stores with a new commemorative stamp available next Thursday.

To kick off the launch of the Betty White stamp, the USPS will host a dedication ceremony at the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The LA Zoo event will take place at 11 a.m. at the Allen Ludden Plaza, named after White's late husband. 

General admission tickets can be purchased the day of the event and LA Zoo members can attend for free. Attendees should preregister on the USPS website.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

South Los Angeles 15 hours ago

South LA school that serves unhoused students appeals to keep charter status

pet adoption 16 hours ago

Los Angeles' most popular dog breeds and the growing movement to adopt them ethically

The stamp will feature a portrait of the beloved star and her name will be printed in white near the bottom of the stamp. 

The dedicated stamp will be available in panes of 20 and will be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

This article tagged under:

Celebrity NewsLA Zoo
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us