USPS warns public about romance scams ahead of Valentine's Day

Ahead of what is known as one of the most romantic days of the year, the U.S. Postal Service and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are warning the public to be vigilant over romance scams—deceptive schemes that prey on emotions to steal money.

Romance scammers typically create fake identities using stolen photos and fabricated personal details to establish online relationships. These fraudsters often profess love early on, investing weeks or even months to build trust with their victims. Once a bond is formed, they begin requesting money through cash transfers, checks, gift cards, or wire payments—sometimes even asking for valuables to be sent by mail. Victims are left heartbroken and financially devastated.

“Protecting the sanctity and integrity of the mail is our top priority,” said USPIS Chief Postal Inspector Gary Barksdale. “This includes protecting customers from mail-related crimes, including fraudulent schemes like romance scams. Public awareness is critical in stopping these criminals before they cause harm.”

The USPS and USPIS offer the following tips to help the public stay safe:

Be cautious of online relationships that escalate quickly, particularly if the individual avoids video calls or in-person meetings.

Watch for inconsistencies in their personal details and protect your own private information.

Never send money, checks, or gifts of any kind to someone you haven’t met in person.

Proceed with caution if someone is pressuring you urgently for financial compensation.

If you suspect a scam, cut off all communication and report it to the authorities.

For more information, visit this website.

The Postal Service is actively seeking to raise awareness among civilians through social media campaigns, fraud prevention webinars, and educational events. The agency also spotlights known romance scam cases to help prevent future victims from falling prey to similar schemes.

For additional information, the USPS offers a podcast called “Mailin’ It!,” which highlights real-life fraud cases. The USPIS also provides an online resource center with tips on recognizing and avoiding scams.

If you or someone you know has been targeted by a scammer, report it to the USPIS through this website and notify your local law enforcement agency. Victims are also encouraged to file a report with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) here to help prevent further fraud.