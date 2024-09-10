Utilities work to restore power to SoCal customers amid heat wave

Utility workers continued working around the clock Monday to restore power amid a long and blistering heat wave, with thousands of outages being reported around the Southland.

As of 8 p.m. Monday, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power was reporting outages affecting 10,593 of its approximately 1.5 million electricity customers, up from about 6,700 as on noon Monday but down from about 15,200 on Sunday night.

Lincoln Heights, Arlington Heights, Highland Park and Pacoima were among the most impacted areas, according to the utility.

According to the LADWP, at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Distributing Station 27, which serves electricity to parts of the Watts and Green Meadows communities, became overloaded due to high demand impacted further by the extreme heat.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"We have crews actively working within the distributing station to reduce equipment temperature and prevent permanent equipment damage. We apologize for the inconvenience as we work to restore service to normal and prevent future outages," the LADWP stated. To prevent a complete area outage, the department began 30- and 60 minute rotating outages in parts of the neighborhood.

LADWP customers can check the locations and status of outages by clicking here, and SCE customers can get updates by clicking here.

Los Angeles officials were urging DWP customers to report power outages to 800-DIAL DWP (800-342-5397) or reporting it online immediately. The DWP uses the real-time information to deploy crews to restore electricity as quickly as possible.

SCE customers can report an outage here.

Residents were also urged to conserve power during the peak afternoon and early evening hours to avoid blackouts.

"Stay safe and cool by adjusting your thermostats to 78," the DWP advised. "If you're away from your home, turn your AC systems off."

The utility also recommends using major appliances such as washing machines, vacuum cleaners, and dishwashers before 4 p.m. or after 9 p.m., or not at all if possible until the heat waves passes.

Sunday night's concert at the Hollywood Bowl was canceled due to a power outage, officials announced on social media.

Vance Joy, Grouplove and Tiny Habits were scheduled to perform Sunday night, according to the Hollywood Bowl's calendar.

"If a new date for this performance can be confirmed, details will follow and tickets for the original date will be valid for the new performance date," said Hollywood Bowl officials.