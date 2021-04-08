Pursuit

One Injured in Stolen Utility Truck Crash Outside The Habit in El Segundo

Video showed the stolen on fire outside a restaurant patio.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pursuit involving a stolen utility truck ended in a crash and flames Thursday outside a burger restaurant in El Segundo.

The truck was stolen near Gardena Elementary School, LA School Police said. The driver crashed into several vehicles near the school.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Video showed the truck on fire in a parking lot outside The Habit restaurant near the 105 Freeway and Sepulveda Boulevard. A witness told NBCLA the driver crashed onto a sidewalk where three people were walking, then slammed into some palm trees before coming to a stop near the restaurant patio.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Lamborghini 2 hours ago

Teen Driver of Lamborghini SUV Charged in West LA Crash That Killed 32-Year-Old Monique Munoz

coronavirus vaccine 3 hours ago

Residents Line Up After Word Spreads of Walk-Up Shots at Cal State LA Vaccination Site

One person was injured. Details about the individual's injuries were not immediately available.

The driver was taken into custody.

This article tagged under:

PursuitLAX
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us