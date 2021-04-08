One Injured in Stolen Utility Truck Crash Outside The Habit in El Segundo

A pursuit involving a stolen utility truck ended in a crash and flames Thursday outside a burger restaurant in El Segundo.

The truck was stolen near Gardena Elementary School, LA School Police said. The driver crashed into several vehicles near the school.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Video showed the truck on fire in a parking lot outside The Habit restaurant near the 105 Freeway and Sepulveda Boulevard. A witness told NBCLA the driver crashed onto a sidewalk where three people were walking, then slammed into some palm trees before coming to a stop near the restaurant patio.

One person was injured. Details about the individual's injuries were not immediately available.

The driver was taken into custody.