Juvenile Shark Washes Up in Newport Beach

A "juvenile" shark washed up on shore at Balboa Pier Friday night, Newport Beach lifeguards confirmed, sending beachgoers out of the water.

Although the shark appeared to make it back into the water after thrashing around in the sand, lifeguards said it was almost dead when it washed up, so animal control responded to the scene.

The shark was euthanized by Newport Beach Animal Control Department because it had suffered serious injuries, possibly from getting caught in fishing net, the department said.

People did not return to the water for a long time, according to lifeguards and the Newport Beach Fire Department.