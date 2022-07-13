Fire Burns Vacant Theater in Hollywood Area, Causing Partial Collapse

A fire was burning through the roof of an empty, two-story theater in Hollywood on Wednesday morning, as firefighters worked to contain the flames.

Newschopper4 was over the blaze, which filled the air with billowing smoke as firefighters sprayed hoses onto the roof. A tall crane with a hose attached could also be seen spraying water from above the building to douse the fire.

NBCLA

Firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department were focused on stopping the fire from spreading from the theater, located at 1435 N Las Palmas Avenue, to surrounding buildings in the dense downtown area.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The fire began just before 9 a.m., and by 10 a.m. had turned into a greater alarm fire, according to the LAFD.

The firefighters who initially arrived saw heavy smoke coming from the building, and shortly after they tried to enter, the fire broke through the roof. Firefighters moved to the outside of the building and "set up hose lines on adjacent roofs, and ladder pipes, focusing on protecting the surrounding properties," according to the LAFD.

KHALLID SHABAZZ

By 10 a.m., there was a partial collapse of the building. Crews working at the scene were aware and taking precautions.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. No injuries were immediately reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.