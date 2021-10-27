coronavirus vaccine

Vaccine Coloring Book Developed by Doctors Aims to Help Explain the Pandemic to Kids

“I think it’s really thoughtfully written and speaks to kids in their language," a mom said.

By Angie Crouch

St. Jude's | NBCLA

What to Know

  • Doctors teamed up with child psychologists and graphic designers to create the book.
  • It's a tool to help parents guide their little ones through the process of explaining the pandemic and vaccines.
  • Download for free at the link below.

COVID-19 vaccines could be available to children ages 5 to 11 as soon as next week if the CDC gives final approval, and doctors at St. Jude Children’s Hospital are putting out a coloring book that helps explain the vaccine in language kids can understand.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Seven-year-old Brad Bailey from Burbank is one of the first kids to use the new vaccine coloring book developed by doctors at St. Jude's.

Dr. Diego Hijano teamed up with child psychologists and graphic designers to create the book as a tool to help parents guide their little ones through the process of explaining the pandemic and vaccines.

coronavirus 5 hours ago

California Readies 4,000 Sites to Administer 1.2 Million Covid Vaccines to Kids 5 to 11 in First Week

coronavirus pandemic 3 hours ago

Some Immunocompromised People Can Receive a 4th COVID Shot: CDC

coronavirus 8 hours ago

5 Questions Parents Have About Covid Vaccines for Young Kids — and Answers From Top Experts

"It's to inform them in a way that is non-threatening...that can be incorporated at different group age," Hijano said. "It has become a really good way of engaging our families.”

The coloring book includes an activity section asking kids to trace the path and help the antibody reach the virus.

It describes the immune system as a team of superheroes that protect us from germs.

Brad’s mom says it’s been difficult explaining the pandemic to Brad and his 3-year-old brother Jack.

Bree Bailey says the coloring book allows kids to engage with the topic in a way that doesn’t seem so scary.

“I think it’s really thoughtfully written and speaks to kids in their language," she said.

"Having this coloring book to give them a comfort and a way to interact and ask questions themselves. It’s so helpful.”

The digital coloring book will eventually be translated into 16 languages.

Parents can download the pages for free at this link.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus vaccinevaccinekids and coronavirus
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us