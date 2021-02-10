Vaccine Rollout Confusion Leaves Thousands of Vaccines Unused at Dodger Stadium

The shortage of COVID-19 vaccines continues to make booking an appointment very difficult, so people thought it must have been a mistake when thousands of appointments became available at Dodger Stadium Tuesday.

The usual long lines at the Dodger Stadium vaccination site were non-existent and a mix-up in messaging may be to blame.

Download our mobile app for iOS and Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Los Angeles County-run sites are only administering second doses at this time and county officials believe many people thought that was also the case at Dodger Stadium. Not so, because it's run by the city, not the county.

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti's Office said that LA City administered nearly 6,000 doses at the stadium on Tuesday, but thousands of appointments were still available at 5 p.m.

"My friend called me tonight and said, 'quick! Get down to Dodger Stadium. They're giving out inoculations...so that's why I'm here," said Janis Knott.

That's why many people raced down to the site, pleasantly surprised to breeze right through.

"It's important that people read because if they book an appointment at a site that's only processing second vaccination appointments, their appointment's going to be canceled," said spokesman for the LA County Fire Department Manuel Martinez.

It's worth a reminder so there's no more confusion -- county-run sites include the Pomona Fairplex, The Forum, Cal State Northridge, Six Flax Magic Mountain, and the LA County of Education Building in the city of Downey.