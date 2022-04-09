Southern California

Deputy Hurt When Catalytic Converter Thieves Lead Chase and Crash

According to deputies, all three tried to flee on foot, but two were in "too much pain'' and were apprehended immediately. He said the third person was "located in a tree at a nearby house.''

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three people suffered significant injuries Saturday when their vehicle, allegedly containing stolen catalytic converters, crashed into a sheriff's SUV in Valencia, also injuring a deputy inside, authorities said.

Paramedics took the deputy to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to Lt. Brandon Barkley of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Santa Clarita Valley station.

Deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle that they believe contained stolen catalytic converters. The pursuit ended at 3:12 a.m. Saturday after the vehicle began moving erratically in the area of Lyons Avenue and the Golden State (5) Freeway, eventually leaving the surface streets, Barkley said.

About 30 seconds later, according to the sheriff's watch commander, the Burbank Police Department put in a call for assistance regarding a pursuit.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"The same suspects we had initially pursued doubled back and crashed into the deputy's SUV,'' he said. "Three suspects were taken into custody and several catalytic converters were recovered.''

According to Barkley, all three tried to flee on foot, but two were in "too much pain'' and were apprehended immediately. He said the third person was "located in a tree at a nearby house.''

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the crash scene at 3:20 a.m., according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Southern CaliforniaValenciaSanta Clarita valley
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us