Los Angeles Kings broadcaster Nick Nickson will be signing autographs at the team's Valencia ice skating rink Friday evening, with all proceeds being donated to those affected by the Saugus High School shooting.

The LA Kings Holiday Ice Westfield Valencia, located at 24201 West Valencia Blvd., will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday. Nickson will be available to meet fans and sign autographs from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Kings radio announcer's two sons attended Saugus High School, according to a NHL news release.

The funds collected on Friday will go toward the WiSH Education Foundation. The nonprofit supports schools in the William S. Hart Union School District, including Saugus High School, where a Nov. 14 shooting left two students dead and three others injured. The student gunman also shot himself, and later died.

The proceeds will be donated to grief counseling efforts at the school and help establish a wellness center.

Saugus High Community Seeks Healing, Remembers Students

Classes will not resume until after Thanksgiving break, but Saugus High School was open for those seeking counselors.

This is not the first time the team has partnered with organizations after local shootings. In September, the Kings pleged $360,000 over three years to Sandy Hook Promise for its Know The Signs violence prevention programs in Los Angeles schools.

For more information about the ice rink hours of operation or to purchase tickets, visit this site.